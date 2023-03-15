VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After months of waiting, the lineup for Something in the Water is finally out. The 3-day music festival is expected to draw in more than 25,000 people to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Business owners tell 10 On Your Side they’re excited for the festival and are happy it’s finally back in Virginia Beach.

During Something In the Water’s inaugural year in 2019, the city made more than $21 million. Tax revenue alone topped more than $1 million.

“The economic impact of Something in the Water is going to be tremendous,” said Warren Zinn, regional director of operations for Shamin Hotels. “We couldn’t be more excited to have it back in Virginia Beach where it belongs.”

10 On Your Side caught up with Zinn at one of his Oceanfront hotel restaurants, Catch31, just feet away from the Neptune statue where the scavenger hunt for the lineup was announced Wednesday morning.

“Everybody in this building has been asking for weeks, ‘When is the lineup going to be announced? When is the lineup going to be announced?’ It was a big deal today when it got announced and everybody was on their phones at the exact same time,” Zinn stated.

Zinn expects every hotel in the area to be full festival weekend.

“We expect the hotels to be full, the restaurants to be busy,” Zinn said.

After a three-year hiatus, he’s ready for the boost in business.

“An amazing event for the entire region but especially Virginia Beach,” Zinn said.

Max Colombo bartends at Ocean Eddie’s. He’ll be working festival weekend but told us the crowds and excitement make it worthwhile.

“I’m just excited to have it back home in Virginia Beach,” Colombo said.

Tickets are still on sale for Something in the Water. The hotels we spoke with still have availability, but expect them to be fully booked for the festival within the next couple of weeks. Prices range from $390 to $1,000.