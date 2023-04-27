The Louis Vuitton pyramid ahead of Something in the Water 2023 (Via WAVY’s Chopper 10)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While it’s hard to top the iconic Memphis Bass Pro Shops, a towering pyramid from another well-known brand should see plenty of visitors this weekend during Something in the Water.

At more than 30 feet tall and 2,500 square feet, the new festival attraction from Louis Vuitton has gone up near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier and the festival’s ticketed area, which spans from 14th Street to Rudee Loop.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 got an aerial look at the festival on Thursday afternoon as final preparations were underway. You can see the pyramid in the foreground.

It was just two months ago Virginia Beach native and SITW creator Pharrell Williams was named the creative director for the French luxury brand’s menswear line. The company in their announcement called Williams a “visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion.”

But why a pyramid?

Williams likely got the inspiration from his time in Egypt in 2021, where he attended a contemporary art exhibition at the Giza pyramids. He also donned a look inspired by ancient Egypt as the guest of honor for Chanel’s fashion show at the MET in New York.

Williams has also said he’s owed his existence as a musician to the legendary group “Earth, Wind and Fire,” whose former frontman, the late Maurice White, was heavily influenced by ancient Egypt.

City permits show it is 2,500 sq. ft and stands roughly 3 stories tall. Chatting w/Faye McLeod, LV’s visual image director, she says it was made specifically for @sitw out of wood w/artists making it match beach color @WAVY_News #WAVYSITW pic.twitter.com/oA0UbzRXmN — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 27, 2023

Faye McLeod, Louis Vuitton’s visual image director, shared on Thursday that the pyramid’s actually made out wood, not sand, and will have lights inside as well. It started going up earlier this week and was officially complete as of Thursday morning, with artists putting on the finishing touches to make the color of the wood and sand blend together.

The full details of the brand’s sponsorship are still unclear, but WAVY reached out to Louis Vuitton’s team to see whether anything else is on the horizon between the brand and the festival/community.

The pyramid, like 2019’s giant Timberland boot, is one of many things you can see and do for free during this year’s festival weekend. There are also free community stages with live music, vendors and more from April 28-30 at 17th, 24th and 31st streets. There are also more activities on the beach itself, including beach tennis from the Norfolk-based Black Girls Tennis Club.

You can read all of WAVY’s coverage on Something in the Water 2023 here, including our official festival guide.