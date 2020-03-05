2020 map released as Something in the Water organizers prepare to share more details for festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Something in the Water festival organizers are holding a community forum on Thursday to give community and business owners more information about various aspects of the festival.

The forum will give details on the festival site plan, traffic, parking and shuttle plans, convention center programming, community events and overall event timing.

It’ll be at 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Convention Center Ballroom.

Before the forum, WAVY received the official map of the festival, which shows three stages this year on the beach.

They’ll be named Poseidon and Neptune for the Greek and Roman names for the god of the sea and Atlantis for the fictional underwater city.

The festival runs the entire week from April 20 to the 26, with the main musical performances from Friday to Sunday. Entertainers like Virginia Beach natives Clipse (brothers Gene “No Malice” Thornton and Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton), Petersburg’s Trey Songz, and Virginia Beach’s own superstar Pharrell Williams are set to hit the stage through the weekend.

This year will also feature free events the week leading up to the weekend performances, with celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, Tony Hawk and Neil deGrasse Tyson slated to speak.

On Tuesday, Pharrell Williams’ production company announced that 20 additional personalities and conference speakers will also be added to the 2020 festival this week.

The most recent lineup from Something in the Water.

Those unable to join in person can watch by livestream at VBgov.com or Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach