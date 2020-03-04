Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Top Stories
Garbage truck catches fire in Suffolk
Top Stories
Adult, 3 kids displaced after fire causes significant damage to Chesapeake home
Norfolk Police searching for missing 61-year-old with dementia, stage 4 cancer
Suffolk Police find missing 16-year-old girl
Reebok and Allen Iverson covering college application fees for rising seniors at Bethel High in Hampton, Iverson’s alma mater
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Something in the Water
VB Council defers decision on sponsoring Something in the Water to address confusion over funding
Video
Something in the Water 2020 will include lots of free events
Video
VB councilman proposes increasing city’s Something in the Water contribution to about $900K
Video
SITW organizers host forum to give more info on festival plans
Police: Rapper set to perform at Something in the Water Festival fatally shot in Los Angeles
More Something in the Water Headlines
Pharrell plans ‘Virginia’ song, ad campaign ahead of Something in the Water
Video
Something in the Water 2020: Friday is community involvement deadline
Video
Virginia Beach, concert producer working out ‘kinks’ for Something in the Water 2020
Video
Something in the Water 2020 lineup released; general admission tickets now on sale
Video
Something in the Water organizer Pharrell reveals themes for 2020 festival
Something in the Water 2020 lineup won’t be released Tuesday
Video
Hype for Something in the Water 2020 builds as presale tickets sell out
Video
Something in the Water returning to Virginia Beach in 2020
Video
Rooms for Something in the Water 2020 expected to be cheaper, easier to find than last year, VBHA says
Video
VB taxpayers made a profit off Something in the Water 2019, economist says
Video
Don't Miss
Help WAVY Crush Cancer
Trending stories
Virginia Beach landowners struggle to sell property due to squatter
Video
Reebok and Allen Iverson covering college application fees for rising seniors at Bethel High in Hampton, Iverson’s alma mater
Original Salvador Dali artwork discovered at Outer Banks thrift store
Video
Overturned tractor-trailer closes multiple westbound lanes near Berkley Bridge
Virginia becomes 1st Southern state to ban conversion therapy for minors
Video