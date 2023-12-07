VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Something in the Water festival is still expected to return to Virginia Beach in 2024, but it won’t be held in the last weekend of April like past years.

The news comes after festival founder Pharrell Williams said he was looking to move the festival’s dates after inclement weather led to delays and cancellations again in 2023. Back in 2019, severe weather caused the first day of the Virginia Beach festival to be canceled and concertgoers were refunded for that day.

A new date for the 2024 festival though has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile the City of Virginia Beach on Tuesday will consider sponsoring a festival from radio station owner Audacy Virginia that would fill that time slot. Audacy had planned a festival with with pop and rock artists for the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for this October, but it was later canceled due to logistical issues.

The first Something in the Water and last year’s coincided with what was called “College Beach Weekend.” The unofficial gathering of students, mostly from historically Black colleges and universities, had drawn the city’s ire in the past due to crime concerns. So Williams, a Virginia Beach native, pitched Something in the Water to coincide with that weekend and give college students things to do.

