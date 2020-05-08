Some Busch Gardens pass holders to receive free benefits after COVID-19 closure

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment is extending active membership passes to its theme parks during temporary closures caused by coronavirus, including for those who hold annual passes at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Some annual pass holders will have future payments waived for the same number of months that the theme parks remained closed due to COVID-19 concerns. To learn if this policy applies to you, visit SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment’s website.

Active pass holders will also receive complimentary benefits from the company. These include additional days to bring friends to the theme parks and membership tier upgrades for the remainder of 2020, the website states.

These new benefits do not apply to pass holders who have deferred their payments.

