Socially safe ‘treasure hunt’ in Norfolk ready to bring out your inner pirate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new pirate adventure for the family is waiting to be discovered in Norfolk.

The socially safe “The Pirates Treasure Hunt” will guide residents through the streets of Norfolk, encountering virtual pirates, collecting pieces of eight, and conquering numerous challenges… all in pursuit of discovering the buried booty.

All you need is a smartphone, a sense of adventure, and your inner Pirate!

The treasure hunt is scheduled for December 5 courtesy of event planning company Scavengee.

“Scavengee uses proprietary technology to layout a virtual ‘where is it’ board game across the city, and engages Swashbuckling Teams (comprised of two to six participants), to explore various sites where ‘virtual’ pirates test your knowledge, your powers of deduction, and your creativity before providing pieces of the treasure map,” said Scavengee Creator, Steve Tishman.

The Pirates Treasure Hunt takes between 2.5 and 3 hours to find the treasure and is designed for teams of 2-6 Old Salts & Scallywags (adults and teens).



Tickets are available for $50 per team (plus a $2.75 ticketing fee). Have some Lads & Lassies (kids under 12) who might like to join? Great! They can participate for free. The Norfolk experience is scheduled for December 12, 2020, with the first Pirates beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Teams can begin their adventure between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., however, all Pirates must complete their Hunt by 4:00 p.m.)

The Pirates Treasure Hunt includes the following social distancing safeguards:

3-hour start window allowing teams to begin their quest anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Flexibility to choose your route and navigate challenges, in any order

Outdoor challenge locations are large enough to spread out

Face coverings are encouraged while in public

You can purchase your ticket HERE.

