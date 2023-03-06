VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mac & Devin are going back to high school, with a field trip to Virginia Beach. More than a decade after the release of “Young, Wild & Free,” Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are teaming up to headline the “High School Reunion Tour.”
The Virginia Beach show is on Saturday, August 5 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Presale starts Tuesday, March 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
Warren G, Too $short and Berner will also perform, as well as DJ Drama. It’s one of the 33 stops for the 2023 tour. Others include a Tuesday, August 1 concert in Bristow, Virginia, and a Sunday, August 6 show in Raleigh.
Here’s the full tour schedule:
- Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
- Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
- Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
It’s still unclear if any concerts this summer at the Virginia Beach amphitheater will be rescheduled after last week’s fire. The summer season starts on May 14 with Janet Jackson and Ludacris.