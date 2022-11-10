NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Motown legend Smokey Robinson is cruisin’ into Norfolk in May 2023.

Robinson will be 83 by the time he performs at Chrysler Hall on Sunday, May 21. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale Thursday via Ticketmaster, and start at $68 when you include the fees.

Robinson has eight other performances listed so far for 2023, including two nights at The Venetian in Las Vegas. He’ll also play at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 16 of this year.

Robinson recently told KTLA he’s been busy this year performing with his band to make up for postponed concert dates due to the pandemic. He says he’s in good shape and works out every morning to stay mobile.