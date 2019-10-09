Slover Library to increase its creative spaces with a Sound Studio

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve ever dreamed about recording in a sound studio, here’s your chance.

The “Sound Studio” at Slover Library in Norfolk is having a grand opening in November. The only “price” of admission is a Norfolk Public Library card.

And if that’s music to your ears, here’s even more good news! Guests will be able to reserve one of two state-of-the-art sound booths. There is a smaller one for voice-over work and vocal recording and a larger space for collaborative work and recording with instruments. If you don’t have your own equipment, no need to worry. The studio comes equipped with post-production stations for editing and mixing audio, as well as microphones, a synthesizer, keyboards, a drum kit and more!

The new space is the fourth installment in the Creative Studios, designed to inspire guests to “Discover, Learn, Create and Share.”

The library staff has already been testing out the resources. They recorded audiobook readings to submit to the Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD) project and hope to hear back soon if they were approved.

To learn more about the Sound Studio, visit the Slover Library website at this link.