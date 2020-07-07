Slover Library moves 3rd-Annual Local Author Fair online

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s nothing like a good book to transport you to another world. If you’re looking to add to your collection, check out the Slover Library’s 3rd Annual Local Author Fair.

The two-day event will feature 21 local authors eager to share their latest projects with readers and aspiring writers, all while practicing safe social distancing and allowing people to stay at home.

“Years past, the authors would come into our building and had a table set up for items they had for sale, information about their books, current and upcoming,” said Josette DuBois, programs librarian.

This year, participants can still discover new works to dive into and connect with local authors as they share live readings, seminars and Q&A on the writing and publishing process.

“So [it’s for you] if you’re an aspiring writer and you want to know how to do fantasy world-building or write non-fiction history or if you want to know how you become independently published or elf published. Or you want to write local history or you want to find out what the writing process is all about,” DuBois added.

Despite minor setbacks of hosting a virtual fair, the staff at Slover Library said there’s still a bright side. For one, they now can connect with readers and aspiring authors nationally and internationally.

“The beauty of this format, you don’t have to live locally in the area to attend. If you have a cousin who’s in Kansas and they’re wanting to learn how to write or looking for something to read, you can send them our way,” said DuBois.

The Slover Libray Local Author Fair is this Saturday, July 11 and Sunday July 12. The event is being hosted by CiscoWebEx and is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://www.sloverlibrary.com/local-author-fair

Complete Schedule: Saturday

10 a.m. Noah and Big Paws | Dale Jordan

Having special needs is a reality for many students in our schools. These students endure specific challenges at home as well as at school. Noah is a child with special needs, and his parents want him to live a normal life as possible. They feel that giving him more responsibilities will help him overcome his challenges. Having a pet with special needs will help Noah strive for success in his own struggles. Noah is loved by his family as they prepare him for the challenges of learning in school and in everyday life. Children’s Book Reading

10:20 a.m. What About Me? I’m Sad Too | Deborah Frye

“What About Me? I’m Sad Too.” is an activity book for children (ages 5-11) and grown-ups to work together through the different emotions involved when dealing with grief at a young age. Children’s Book Reading

10:40 a.m. “Daddy and Me” & “Daddy’s Day at the Park” | T.L Wynne

Filled with uniquely crafted rhymes and vivacious illustrations, the Daddy Daughter series is a wonderful read for ages 3-6. Children’s Book Reading

11:00 a.m. Fantasy Writing and World Building | Hannah E Carey

Hannah began telling stories from a young age and hasn’t stopped since. She read her first romance novel as a young teen, quickly falling in love with the genre. Most of her stories are a blend of romance and fantasy, inspired by her love of culture and mythology. Presentation

11:50 a.m. VIGIL | P.B. Obeng

VIGIL is the pulse-pounding super-powered political thriller that will have you question everything you believe about the limits of power and responsibility. Mystery, Thriller, Suspense Book Talk

1 p.m. “Quote Me Bish” & “42” | Cassandra IsFree

Spoken word artist/slam poet Cassandra Jenkins reads selections from her two books: “Quote Me Bish”, a politically charged collection of haiku and personal quotes, and “42”, an intimate collection of love poems. Poetry Book Reading

2:05 p.m. Magic So Purple | A.R. Moler

CIA technical specialist, Brodie Harris’s life is about to radically change. Meeting cop Zane McCarron is only the beginning. Brodie buys a mysterious old book, is introduced to the idea that magick is real and he has the ability to use it, is on the run from some very dark occult bad guys, and needs to help his mom, who is slowly wasting away with ALS. He’s going to fall in love, learn to see auras, fight some baddies in an entirely new kind of way, and help his mom. Life will never be the same. Romance Book Reading

2:30 p.m. Woke: A Poetic Journey | Kween Yakini

Woke: A Poetic Journey was written during a time of reflection and self-discovery, and through my writing I found the sense of healing that I needed. This book was purposely written in different stages of awareness to display the various levels of understanding that are present in society today. Poetry Reading

3 p.m. “OWN IT“ Student Athletes and Accountability | Coach Ray

“Own It” dives into the areas of acceptance and accountability. This book has scenarios that grip the mind and will get student-athletes to realize that they have to not only be responsible to themselves, but they also have to be accountable to their teammates, coaches, themselves, and their actions regularly. Nonfiction, Athletics Book Talk

3:20 p.m. Wounded to Win: Finding Purpose in Pain | Njiba Tirado

P.A.I.N does not ask permission to enter our lives, nor does it discriminate. Pain is no respecter of person. It can cause us to grow bitter or better. How we steward pain is crucial to the wellness of our mind, emotions and intellect. Through a series of events that leads her to travel from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States, Njiba utilizes her journey and countless encounters with pain as a springboard to provide means to process hurt in a way that honors God. This book allows you to discover P.U.R.P.O.S.E in your pain, while empowering you to live victoriously. NonfictionBook Reading

3:40 p.m. The Emerald Lady | J L Hill

A fantasy Pirate/Mermaid love story set in the golden age of Pirates of the 17th and 18th centuries. Mystery, Thriller, Suspense Book Reading

Complete Schedule: Sunday

1 p.m. StartPoint: Parenting in “the White House” | J. Edward White Jr.

StartPoint is about the parental approaches my wife and I used in raising two girls to be strong, confident and empowered young women. How we taught them to live in their truth, be genuine in private and public and have integrity. How to be accountable, respectable and honorable as well as the elements to attain peace, joy and happiness. Nonfiction, Parenting

1:20 p.m. Independent/Self-Publishing | Jeremy Rodden

Jeremy Rodden has over 10 years of experience in the independent/self-publishing world as an Author-Publisher (a term coined by NY Times Bestselling Author Chuck Wendig). This online Q&A will be a unique glimpse into some of the tools and history of the industry in the last ten years. In true AMA style, no questions off-limits! Writing Presentation, Q&A

2:05 p.m. Finnie’s Magical Feather | Tiffani Gallop

Finnie and Jayden are friends with big wishes! Will Mrs.Swani’s lessons in mindfulness help their wishes come true? In this Let Me Be Great Children’s Yoga Social-Emotional Educational Series ( S.E.E.S.), children will learn how to focus their thoughts on calm breathing and positive decision making. Children’s Book Reading

2:25 p.m. Let’s talk local history! | Gregory J. Hansard

Mr. Hansard will discuss his experience working on Virginia history projects.. He will specifically talk about the research and writing process for nonfiction works that cover local and statewide history topics. Writing Presentation

3:15 p.m. Paris in Springtime | T.B. Bond

Sexy. Exciting. Diverse Romance. Romance Book Reading

3:35 p.m. The Many Hats of an Author | Heather Weidner, Samantha Vitale, Miisha Clemons and Teresa Inge

An Author Panel with a Moderator that focuses on the different roles and challenges that authors face today Writing Panel

Latest Posts: