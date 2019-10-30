Slover Library in Norfolk opens public sound studio

The Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk is marching to the beat of its own drum.

Beyond books, the space already offers an extensive list of services not found in other public libraries, from 3D printing to video production. In total, there are three creative studios offered at Slover Library: design, maker and production.

Come Nov. 1, there will be another creative studio: sound.

The sound studio has been in the works for about four years under the direction of Information Technology Trainer Nikko Knapp-Castillo. The studio includes two sound booths, the smaller of which is used for voice-over work and vocal recording and the larger for collaboration and recording with live instruments.

Software and equipment in the sound studio includes:

Logic Pro X

GarageBand

Audacity

Komplete by Native Instruments

Universal Audio Console

Korg Monologue Synthesizer

Moog Theremini

Maschine by Native Instruments

USB keyboards

Squier P-bass

Squier Jaguar

Alesis V-Drum kit

To use the sound studio, patrons need a library card and must sign up for an orientation for the specific tool they are requesting to use.

There will be a grand opening for the studio on Friday, Nov. 1. You must register to attend because space is limited.

Click here for more information on the Slover Library Sound Studio.