NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — SIX the Musical is coming to Norfolk. Eight shows are scheduled from Tuesday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 3.

SIX is a modern take on the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives. According to the press release, the musical remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

The critically acclaimed musical snagged 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including a Tony for best original score.

Individual tickets are available for purchase at the Scope Arena and at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Services at (757) 664-6418 or emailing groupsales@sevenvenues.com.