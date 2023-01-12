NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gemz, Norfolk, and Smartmouth Brewing Company present the Gemz 757 showcase on Saturday, January 14 at 5 p.m.

The event, called Gemz 757: Renewal, is the first Gemz event of 2023. It will be held at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, located at 1309 Raleigh Avenue.

Andre Love is the creator and organizer of the Gemz 757 Showcase. According to Love, the Gemz 757 Showcase “was created with the intention of shining a light on the Gemz of our city and beyond.” The showcase features various artists and music genres.

In addition to music, the event will have local craft vendors, food trucks, and community-focused organizations. Love says Gemz provides a “safe space for all attendees to enjoy themselves.”

Visitors can enjoy live performances from a dozen performers, including Love. The event will continue until 10 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Gemz 757 Showcase

The event does not have a set ticket price, but instead asks guests to pay what they can between $2 and $100. For more information on the event, click here.