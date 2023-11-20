HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, get ready to shop on Small Business Saturday.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don’t miss your chance to explore local shops on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Cities around the area are participating. Support your neighbors and find unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Norfolk

Shop local across the city this weekend, from the Historic Ghent District to downtown Norfolk open and ready for the holiday buzz.

Click here to view a list of shops in downtown Norfolk. Visit Selden Market to see pop-up shops and retailors.

Portsmouth

On Saturday, Nov. 25 shop at small businesses around the city. It begins when shops open at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, eat at local restaurants and explore unique shops. Stop by the Portsmouth Welcome Center before you start browsing for a swag bag (while supplies last). The bags are courtesy of Olde Towne Business Association.

Visit portsvacation.com to see a list of local restaurants and shops.

Suffolk

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, holiday shop in downtown Suffolk.

About 60 vendors will offer a variety of goods for sale to help with your lists! You will find artisanal crafts, handmade jewelry, treats and more. Plus, bring the whole family for a visit with Santa! There will even be live entertainment while you shop.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here to find out more.

Virginia Beach

Small Business Saturday in the ViBe Creative District

Shop small Saturday, Nov. 25 in the ViBe Creative District all day long. Over 75 businesses are participating in the 8th annual event. The event is sponsored by LISC Hampton Roads.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. get your holiday shopping done and enjoy live music.

Click here to find a list of participating businesses.