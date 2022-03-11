Shamrockin’ in Ghent returns to Norfolk, 2 years after pandemic canceled all events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Colley Avenue in Norfolk was packed Friday evening — like it hasn’t been in a long time — for the 2022 Shamrockin’ in Ghent.

Lines continued to grow from the beer ticket tent, towards the main stage where The Fighting Jamesons took the stage shortly before 8 p.m. Restaurants stayed busy with most decked out in all things green — as they brought in some green.

The annual event is a fundraiser benefiting the Hope House Foundation, which supports adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities exclusively in their own homes, according to the event’s Facebook page.

However, when the event was held in 2020, it marked the last large gathering in the City of Norfolk for some time.

March 11, 2020 was the day the World Health Organization officially deemed COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Now, with a majority of coronavirus restrictions lifted, it made celebrating the luck of the Irish that much better.

“It’s going to get really packed tonight,” said Richard Johnson of Chesapeake, decked out in a shamrock suit. “They love celebrating in Ghent. We all do.”

Lewis Swartley, a volunteer for the event, said for local foundations, having gatherings like these back are vital.

“Hope House lost a lot of fundraising over the last couple of years between Stockley Gardens and this,” Swartley said. “And I know that everyone is just chomping at the bit to get out here.”