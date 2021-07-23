Shakespeare in the PLOT kicks off in Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY)– This weekend, the NEON District in Norfolk will be transformed into the Roaring ’20s.

LEO Productions in association with Push Comedy Theater presents Shakespeare in the PLOT, a new interactive festival.

The focal point of this three-day event will be a theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet, featuring local talent. All three shows are sold out, but there are free activities happening throughout the NEON District.

Push Comedy Theatre is being transformed into a speakeasy with a live band and hors d’oeuvres. Guests can hang out there until the play begins at 8 p.m.