WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends returns to Busch Gardens this spring!

According to a press release, guests can enjoy the new activities on Fridays through Sundays from Mar. 31 to Apr. 23.

During the Sesame Street Kids’ weekend, kids can sing and dance along to the Sesame Street show, Let’s Play Together. Guests will also be able to enjoy games storytime, crafts, and a colorful flower maze.

Below are the following theme and activities during each of the event weekends: