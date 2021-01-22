Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach will make you want to strike a pose

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The newest attraction in Hampton Roads will make you want to stop and strike a pose. This Saturday, Selfie WRLD opens its doors in Virginia Beach.

Hampton Roads native and owner Ben Hysner refers to his latest business venture as one of the most Instagram-able spots in the East. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations.

Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)

Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)

Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)

Selfie WRLD-Virginia Beach is located next to Lynnhaven Mall at 2720 North Mall Drive, Suite 136, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission for kids 14 and under is $15 and general admission is $20.

