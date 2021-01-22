Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach will make you want to strike a pose

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The newest attraction in Hampton Roads will make you want to stop and strike a pose. This Saturday, Selfie WRLD opens its doors in Virginia Beach.

Hampton Roads native and owner Ben Hysner refers to his latest business venture as one of the most Instagram-able spots in the East. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations.

  • Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)
  • Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)
  • Selfie WRLD in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo/Symone Davis)

Selfie WRLD-Virginia Beach is located next to Lynnhaven Mall at 2720 North Mall Drive, Suite 136, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission for kids 14 and under is $15 and general admission is $20.

Check out more local lifestyle stories on our Living Local page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10