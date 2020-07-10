SecondSaturday Mural Tour in the ViBe Creative District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 has not stopped creativity in the ViBe District. Within the last few months, dozens of new works of art have been added to the area.

This weekend, the public will be able to to see them up close and personal.

#SecondSaturday is a guided tour series of the ViBe District murals. The popular event was put on hold when the coronavirus first hit Hampton Roads, but then the tours started up again in June after the state of Virginia moved into phase 2.

“We only allow 25 guests at a time. We encourage people to bring masks, especially when we pop into some of the art workshops and studios along the tour,” said Executive Director Kate Pittman.

As of now, 31 new pieces are now on display throughout the art district. One of the latest projects includes a new parking lot designed by students.

“We have a parking lot on 18th Street painted in partnership with 17 Virginia Beach Schools. Teachers came out to paint the designs they created with their students earlier this year,” Pittman added.

Near the Mediterranean Parklet, 11 new community fence murals have been added. The ViBe District reached out to local citizens who created these masterpieces at their homes while quarantined.

The ViBe District is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion in regards to the work they showcase.

“The ViBe Creative District and Utopia Feni nonprofits announce a new partnership to spotlight local minority artists in Virginia Beach’s arts district. There are three new pop murals on display. We want to make sure all of our featured artists are know we support them and we want to make sure each one is seen in our community,” said Pittman.

#SecondSaturday tour of the ViBe District murals leaving from Fathom Coffee. This tour begins at 10am and will last about one to 1.5 hours. To RSVP, visit the ViBe Creative District Facebook Page.

