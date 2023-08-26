PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 51st Annual Seawall Art Show will take over High Street this weekend with fine art and fine craft on display.

The two-day event taking place Saturday and Sunday bigger than last year’s event. This year there will be 80 vendors booths filling the area between Crawford and Court Street.

Some artists come back year after year.

Earlene Lampman is the artist liaison for this year’s show. She and a team prepared for the event at the Portsmouth Museum’s offices. All of the people donated their time to put together bags for the artists and other materials. They all do it because they love art.

Lampman said it is not just a little art show, but a big event. It brings artists in from all over the country.

“This is their show,” Lampman said. “And, they bring so many amazing things. We have people from as far away as Florida in the south and Indiana in the north.”

There will be a lot of different mediums on display, from pottery and painting to photography and wood carving.

“There are so many possibilities,” Lampman said. “You’re going to see everything.”

Lampman said even if one booth isn’t your style, you will find something you like throughout the show and you will have to have it.

“That’s what art does to you,” Lampman said. “It draws you in and has to be yours.”

Pieces from local students will also be on display.

“We try every year to get more and more students,” she said.

They show work from middle school and high school students. This feature, Lampman said, is so important to support arts education in our area.

Don’t miss the art entertainment with live demonstrations by artisans showing their craft.

Food will not be provided by the event, something Lampman said is to encourage guests to explore the restaurants and cafés available in the area. They want visitors to check out local businesses right by High Street.

The event is free and open to the public, and parking in the city of Portsmouth is free on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.