‘Search for Lulu:’ Hit Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ to hold audition ahead of Chrysler Hall premier

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Look out, aspiring young actresses in the area. There’s an audition for a hit Broadway musical waiting for you!

The Tony nominated musical “Waitress” is holding a “Search for Lulu” audition in Norfolk before its premier at the Chrysler Hall in January for a limited engagement.

If you’ve seen the 2007 movie starring Keri Russel, you’d know that Waitress is about expert pie baker Jenna working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage.

Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.

That’s where the “Search for Lulu” comes into the story. The producers cast locally for the musical’s tour, and come December, it’s Hampton Roads’ turn in the spotlight.

Here are the deets:

Where: The Chrysler Hall in Norfolk (201 E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510)

The Chrysler Hall in Norfolk (201 E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510) When: Wednesday, December 4 from noon to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4 from noon to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The character of Lulu is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s final scene.

The qualified young girls should be shorter than 4’2″ and no older than 5 years and 3 months.

Individual applicants, sets of twins or siblings, are welcome to audition.

The space is only limited to the first 60 applicants able to sign up.

Two girls will be chosen to share the role and will perform in 4 performances each during the one week production.

If possible, parents and guardians should bring a current headshot and resume for the child, however, they are not necessary along with prior acting experience.

SIGN UP HERE

The musical will be premiering at the Chrysler Hall on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Get your tickets HERE.