VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center said, in a Facebook post, that they responded to a call about a cold-stunned sea turtle swimming near Nauticus on Dec. 8.

The crew was able to hoop-net the turtle with the assistance of Virginia Marine Resources Commission, and admitted the turtle into rehab. The turtle was named “Goose” in line with the bird-themed naming system this season.

Here are some photos of Goose and the rescue team:

Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center Courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center

Stranding Response is available 24/7 to respond to any stranded sea turtles and marine mammals in the state of Virginia, alive or deceased, through their hotline at 757-385-7575.