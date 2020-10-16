Sandler Center Foundation Oktoberfest for the Arts 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This year, the Sandler Center Foundation is teaming up with Tidewater Mortgage Services to bring the fun of the traditional Oktoberfest celebration to Hampton Roads.

As of now, residents can still purchase tickets for the SCF Oktoberfest For the Arts Virtual Experience. Each Virtual Ticket includes an Oktoberfest For The Arts To-Go Package complete with a six-pack of New Realm beer, a custom commemorative beer stein, a festive DIY pretzel necklace kit and a private link to enjoy the live Good Shot Judy concert online.

“The virtual package allows you to host a concert in the comfort of your own home with your closest friends and family. Good Shot Judy, they’re an incredible band, they’re really upbeat and alot of fun,” said Executive Director Lisa Baehre.

All Oktoberfest For The Arts tickets are $50 each and every penny will go toward programming and community initiatives at the Sandler Center Foundation.

“We’re about to roll out a really neat digital series for schools, so that kids can have a fun time learning in school and out of school. The funds will also support our efforts in relaunching live performances, once we’re allowed to have them in-person. We also want to help artists across Hampton Roads who are having a difficult time finding work,” Baehre added.

Virtual Ticket packages must be pre-purchased and will be available for pickup at New Realm Friday, Oct. 16.

For more information and to purchase Virtual Tickets, visit www.SandlerCenterFoundation.org.

