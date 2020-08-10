‘Safety is top priority’: Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns with new safety guidelines

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk’s Summer Restaurant Week is back and better than ever, albeit with new safety precautions on the menu.

A total of 21 local restaurants and bars are participating this summer which will offer price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.

Restaurant week will run from August 16 to 23.

For those foodies who want to eat out but don’t want a plate of coronavirus on the side, a lot of the participating restaurants offering their Restaurant Week special menus for carry out — and some are even offering delivery which is a completely new dining option this year.

Safety is the top priority this year according to event officials and the restaurants say they are making sure they are constantly cleaning, utilizing single-use menus, having staff members wear masks, and measuring the appropriate distance between tables every night.

For the complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

