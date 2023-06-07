HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode is learning more about Girls on the Run. Hear about the organization from Hayley Beckner, Mission Advancement Director, and Emily Matisko, Program Director.

Watch the live conversation in the video player on this page. It begins at 1 p.m.

The after school program empowers girls through reaching goals like a 5K, teamwork, and coaching. They want girls to grow confidence, and learn to stand up for themselves and others.

Girls on the Run is hosting a summer camp “Camp GOTR” for rising 3rd to 5th grade girls. They are offering several week-long sessions starting June 19. Spots are still open for this year. Find more information and register at the link here.

