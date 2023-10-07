HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Runners of all ages flocked to Hampton Saturday for the Crawlin’ Crab races.

To the tune of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, the race day started with a 5K run, as more than 800 people ran on a course adjacent to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and the Hampton Coliseum.

Sika Henry, 39, of Newport News was the overall 5K winner with a time of 18:50, according to unofficial race results. S. Marek, 45, of Chesapeake was second and the top male finisher in 19:02, and Bryan Christiansen, 47, of Chesapeake came in third (19:08).

The Kids Kilometer race, which circled the Hampton Coliseum, followed.

More than 40 children took part in the Crawlin’ Crab Kids Kilometer run in Hampton Saturday. (WAVY Photo – Jimmy LaRoue)

In the Kids Kilometer, Lyla Galler of Virginia Beach was the overall winner in 4:37, with Luther Austin second (5:27) and Joelle Hudson of Nashville, N.C. third (5:30).

The 11th Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon will take place Sunday, which will bring road closures and parking restrictions to Coliseum Central, downtown and other nearby neighborhoods.

Officials warn that vehicle could be towed Sunday morning if they are left on streets that have been closed. Click here for a full list of road closures and parking restrictions.

Complete race results can be found here.

WAVY-TV 10 video from Jimmy LaRoue