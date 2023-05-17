WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Exciting news for fans of the Roman Rapids water ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It’s coming back to the park!

Busch Gardens confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon, saying it is expected to reopen Memorial Day weekend.

The family favorite ride is set to return on Friday, May 26.

Roman Rapids is one of three water rides at the park. The others are the Log Flume and Escape from Pompeii.

There’s a lot happening at Busch Gardens. The Williamsburg amusement park is also opening its newest roller coaster to the public on Friday, May 19. An opening ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m. Members have had an opportunity to ride the new coaster first, sincen May 11.

DarKoaster™ is North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster. The ride is meant to mimic a snowmobile, that takes guests on an adventure through total darkness.

Find out more information about Busch Gardens Williamsburg, including ticket pricing and park hours, at this link.