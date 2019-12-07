Richmond Ballet Brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to Hampton Roads

This weekend, Richmond Ballet brings a timeless classic to Hampton Roads.

Company members will be joined by more than 200 child dancers from across Hampton Roads to perform “The Nutcracker” at Chrysler Hall.

With choreography by Stoner Winslett and music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this masterpiece is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends.

You can catch “The Nutcracker” this weekend at Chrysler Hall from December 6-8.

Showtimes: