Local restaurants serve out iconic dishes for ‘Downtown Norfolk Holiday Movie Food & Drink Week’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have a favorite food or drink from a movie, but just cant find it anywhere?

Chefs in Downtown Norfolk might just be able to fill you up. Chefs from participating restaurants in Norfolk are getting their creative juices flowing for the “Downtown Norfolk Holiday Movie Food & Drink Week.”

For one week, from December 4 through 11, Downtown Norfolk restaurants will put their own unique spin on recognizable foods, drinks, and memorable scenes from holiday classics for a creative and delicious helping of festive nostalgia.

Local restaurants from 456 Fish, Brick Anchor Brew House, Freemason Abbey among many more are waiting for movie buffs to try out their Hollywood-inspired dishes.

For the complete list of restaurants and their dish, click here.