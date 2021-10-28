Restaurant Week returns to Suffolk for fall encore

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning in early November for a fall encore featuring a savory blend of the city’s signature flavors.
The culinary showcase, slated for November 6 through 13, simple three-course, price-fixed menus at nearly a dozen local restaurants. Foodies can enjoy deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.
Event organizers say that no coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.
The following local eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:
- Amedeo’s Ristorante
- Decoys Seafood
- Fin & Tonic
- High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
- Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse
- The Mod Olive
- The Plaid Turnip
- Suffolk BBQ Co.
- Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport
- Vintage Tavern
- Wall Street Café, Inc.
For additional information, menus and hours of operation, visit www.DiningInSuffolkVa.com.
