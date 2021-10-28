Restaurant Week returns to Suffolk for fall encore

An Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, has posted signs near its entrance informing customers of a new requirement: ‘”being unvaccinated.” (Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning in early November for a fall encore featuring a savory blend of the city’s signature flavors.

The culinary showcase, slated for November 6 through 13, simple three-course, price-fixed menus at nearly a dozen local restaurants. Foodies can enjoy deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.

Event organizers say that no coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

The following local eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

Amedeo’s Ristorante

Decoys Seafood

Fin & Tonic

High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar

Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse

The Mod Olive

The Plaid Turnip

Suffolk BBQ Co.

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Vintage Tavern

Wall Street Café, Inc.

For additional information, menus and hours of operation, visit www.DiningInSuffolkVa.com.