Restaurant Week returns to Suffolk for fall encore

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, has posted signs near its entrance informing customers of a new requirement: ‘”being unvaccinated.” (Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Restaurant Week is returning in early November for a fall encore featuring a savory blend of the city’s signature flavors.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The culinary showcase, slated for November 6 through 13, simple three-course, price-fixed menus at nearly a dozen local restaurants. Foodies can enjoy deluxe ($10 lunch/$20 dinner), premier ($15 lunch/$30 dinner), or ultimate ($20 lunch/$40 dinner) levels.

Event organizers say that no coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed.

The following local eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus:

  • Amedeo’s Ristorante
  • Decoys Seafood
  • Fin & Tonic
  • High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar
  • Mason’s Grill & Smokehouse
  • The Mod Olive
  • The Plaid Turnip
  • Suffolk BBQ Co.
  • Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport
  • Vintage Tavern
  • Wall Street Café, Inc.

For additional information, menus and hours of operation, visit www.DiningInSuffolkVa.com.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10