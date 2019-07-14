Restaurant Week kicks off in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the start of restaurant week in Downtown Norfolk and restaurants are busy prepping and stirring.

It’s a chance for participating restaurants to show off what’s on their current menu and offer some specials for people to try.

There are also some great deals on breakfast, lunch, and dinner with many places offering two and three course meals for a discounted price.

Todd Jurich with Todd Jurich’s Bistro says this week is a big deal.

“The staff gets excited about it. We have our classic menu items on the menu, but we also have new things we’re going to do that is regional and seasonal,” he said.



“It gives people a chance who haven’t been here before to check out a restaurant that they might otherwise not,” said Jurich.



A few streets over from Todd Jurich’s Bistro is 456 Fish.

They’re also participating in restaurant week.

Bartender Aimee Klinetop says the crowds of people that come in shows the success of the week.

“It gets very busy during restaurant week so I would definitely make a reservation if you’re thinking about coming in,” said Klinetop.

Klinetop and Jurich say this week not only brings new customers in but keeps them coming back.

Restaurant week runs through July 21st.