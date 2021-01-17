Restaurant Week begins in cities across Hampton Roads with extra precautions in place

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As cases continue to rise across the state, cities in Hampton Roads are still moving forward with Restaurant Week, and this year, it looks a little different with extra precautions in place.

Many of the cities that decided to continue the event are doing so not only to help boost the local economy but to allow the community a safe way to enjoy dining at locally-owned restaurants.

Due to COVID-19, many restaurants are having guests adhere to specific safety measures including wearing a mask and social distancing. For those not comfortable dining in, patrons can choose to order their food to-go.

Here’s what we know so far.

NEWPORT NEWS

The Newport News Hospitality Association’s annual “Restaurant Week” is taking a new spin during the pandemic as it is now being named, “Awareness Week” and it will last for two weeks instead.

The event runs from January 9 through January 23.

For more information, click here.

NORFOLK

If you’re tired of cooking, take a break and try out local eateries during Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week with 24 restaurants participating.

The event runs from January 17 until January 24.

For a list of participating restaurants, registration information, and prices click here.

PORTSMOUTH

The Portsmouth Hospitality announced, “Restaurant Week” with more than 25 businesses participating.

The event will run from January 24 until January 30.

For a list of participating restaurants, registration information, and prices click here.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week will begin at the end of the month with local signature specials for guests to enjoy.

The event will run from January 31 until February 6.

For more information, click here.