NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local celebrity is returning to her home roots as Queen Esther Marrow sets to take the stage in Newport News on Friday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. at the Ferguson Center.

The renowned gospel singer has had performances all over the world, including in front of U.S. presidents and the pope, a release states. However, home was seemingly never far from her heart as one of her first albums was titled, “Newport News, Virginia.”

Marrow has performed with Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, Mahalia Jackson, etc.

Her performances took her all over the world in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy, France and the U.K.

Tickets can also be purchased at The Ferguson Center Ticket Office, located in the Peebles Theatre lobby. It’s opened Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by calling 757-594-8752.