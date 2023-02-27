Register now and visit by May 31 to activate your pass.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Register online now to get a free pass for your little one to enjoy Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA.

This offer is valid for unlimited visits to the two parks for children ages 3-5 through October 31, 2023. You must register online and visit the park by May 31, 2023 to activate. Spots are limited.

You can register for as many children as you have in that age group. You’ll need to enter your child’s name and date of birth (must be between 3-5 years old) when prompted, on the “who’s going” page during checkout.

Bring your e-ticket (printed or electronic) to Zone D when you arrive at the park. If you’d like a wallet-sized preschool pass, after you enter the park, go to Zone B (self-service ticketing) to print the card.

The preschool pass does not include admission for parents/guardians. It also does not include admission to Christmas Town for the registered child, or parking.