“Refreshed” Munson Park in Norfolk receives statewide award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s “refreshed” Munson Park, inspired by input from children in surrounding neighborhoods, just received statewide recognition.

The park, located at 2608 Gosnold in Park Place, was given an award for the Best New Renovation/Addition to a park for its city size at the 64th annual Virginia Recreation and Park Society Conference last weekend.

Landscape Architect Christina Fisher was the project lead and she received high praise from Norfolk Director of Recreation, Parks and Open Space Darrell Crittendon. “She did a tremendous job taking the community’s input and turning the children’s thoughts and ideas into a tangible, creative and innovative park project,” he said.

Stop by the park if you get a chance. You’ll notice new walking paths, a ropes-based playground, an accessible swing seat for inclusive play, a repaved basketball court with new backboards and poles, and more.

Munson Park in Norfolk, Va. (Photo courtesy: City of Norfolk)

For more information about Norfolk’s parks and playgrounds, click here.

