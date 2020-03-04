Reebok and Allen Iverson covering college application fees for rising seniors at Bethel High in Hampton, Iverson’s alma mater

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Rising seniors at Bethel High School in Hampton got a special surprise on Wednesday morning.
During an assembly, Reebok announced each student in the class of 2021 will have their college application fees covered.
The other perk of attending former NBA superstar Allen Iverson’s alma mater in Hampton: the rising seniors will also get a new pair of Reebok sneakers. Select students will receive a pair from AI’s new “Origins” pack, which launched Wednesday.
The pack brings back Reebok’s classic Answer V and Question Mid shoes.
The Answer V will be black, green and mustard yellow to pay homage to Bethel, and the Question Mids will be gray and blue for Iverson’s college team, Georgetown.
