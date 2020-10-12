One of the largest corn mazes can be found at Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg, Va.

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Let the fall festivities begin! On Thursday, Oct. 8, WFXR News caught up with Delvin Yoder, owner of Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg.

This time of the year, they host one of the largest corn mazes in the area, with precisely cut lanes that zig and zag, curve and bend over 11 acres of corn. By creating several images from a birds-eye view, they make shapes of several notable things, such as a roll of toilet paper and the date 2020.

“We are standing here beside an 11-acre corn maze that we custom design,” Yoder exclaimed. “We do a new one every year and this year has some elements in the maze that are very indicative and show a little bit about the year 2020.”

A map is provided to each person, as well as a corn maze app.

“We have an app we built where you can add a little more challenge to it and search for waypoints hidden throughout the maze. But, the map is your key to successful navigation.”

Yoder says this year a few things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The traditional hayride has went away for this year,” he said. “Hayrides were typically packing a good number of people on the wagon. We didn’t want to require facemasks here in the country or verify family groups… “

Yoder’s farm was established in 1952 by Delvin’s father. It originally was only a dairy farm and over the years has grown to become more direct to consumer agritourism destination.

“Now being direct marketing, produce growing, farm to table agritourism has been a very interesting journey for us, but one we’re happy we made,” Yoder said.

For more information on Yoders’ Farm, you can visit the farm’s Facebook page or the farm’s website.

