Get hooked! Virginia hosting free fishing weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia is offering the chance to fish for free statewide this weekend.

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries (DGIF) has scheduled two free fishing days Sept. 28-29 in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. Inclement weather during free fishing days in June prompted the department to add additional days.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. A license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

DGIF staff will be on hand at three events across the state this weekend, and one of them is right here in Hampton Roads. There will be demonstrations, tackle boxes and loaner gear available.

Virginia Beach

Saturday, September 28, 2019

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information about the Virginia Beach event