R&B Paint in the Park Series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “Paint and Sip” classes have become widely popular across the U.S. — where groups gather with their closest friends and create beautiful pieces of artwork.

Since the pandemic, many companies have either canceled or postponed classes.

However, one company in Hampton Roads decided to take the popular concept and revamp it in order to give people a creative outlet in a safe setting. The Fenix Experience recently launched a new series of paint classes called “R&B Paint in the Park.”

“We tried it out one time before the pandemic and it was a huge hit. After coronavirus hit Hampton Roads, my team and I decided to put more emphasis on outdoor events. People are still scared and unsure, but they want to go back to living life. We thought this would be the perfect way to do so,” said Danita Sanders, CEO of The Fenix Experience.

This Labor Day weekend, the group will host a session at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. All attendees will be provided with paintbrushes, paint, aprons, and a 16X20 canvas. While guests paint, they can groove to the sounds of a local artist.

“Joshua Hickson, a.k.a. “Raspy Soul,” will come in and sing R&B music live. The first time we did this event, people really loved it. They’d get up and dance. It created such an amazing vibe,” Sanders added.

Saturday’s event is already sold out, but the group has made plans to host another class next month at Gosnold’s Hope Park in Hampton.

For more information on R&B Paint in the Park, visit The Fenix Experience Facebook Page.

