PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two legendary R&B groups are teaming up this September at Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Commodores (sans Lionel Richie) and The Spinners will perform on September 9 at the casino’s Event Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. and start at $59.

“It’s not every day that two legendary musical acts perform under the same roof so we are beyond excited to host The Commodores and The Spinners at Rivers Casino Portsmouth,” Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Their timeless music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many and we’re looking forward to presenting our guests with an amazing and unforgettable night of entertainment.”

The Commodores, best known for hits like “Brick House,” “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady,” still have founding member William King, as well as longtime members Walter Orange and J.D. Nicholas.

The Spinners, who first formed in 1954, now have a completely new lineup. Original lead singer Henry Fambrough just retired this year. They’re best known for hits “I’ll Be Around” and “Rubberband Man.”

Guests will have to be 21 years or older to attend the show, the casino says. You can buy tickets online at RiversCasino.com/Portsmouth.