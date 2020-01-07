Rascal Flatts says farewell with final U.S. tour announcement

FILE – In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,, in Nashville, Tenn. The country group will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The group announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.(AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Life is a highway and the road is coming to an end for Rascal Flatts with their last U.S. tour.

The country music band who formed two decades ago across the Ohio River in Columbus, Ohio will be performing their last U.S. tour with “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” set to kick off on June 11 of this year.

The band rose to fame 20 years ago with “Prayin for Daylight” and has become one of the most awarded group in the genre in the last decade.

Don’t worry Hampton Roads fans, you won’t be singing “What Hurt’s the Most” as it seems the band has granted your wish and blessed the broken road to Virginia Beach.

That’s right. Although it won’t be for a couple months, one of the stops for the band’s last U.S. tour will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on September 11.

They will also be at the Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater in Bristow (September 11) and at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh (September 10).

In an interview posted on their website, the band’s lead vocalist Gary Levox noted the incredible memories their fans have shared with them and how the band’s songs played in different parts of their lives.

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly.”

Ticket information for the tour can be found HERE.