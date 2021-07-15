Racing returns to Colonial Downs for seven weeks; tickets on sale

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Downs Group announced on Thursday that, beginning next week, thoroughbred horse racing will return to Virginia for its third year.

Races will take place every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday for seven weeks ending on September 1.

There will be $500,000 in daily purses. Post time will be at 1:45 p.m. each race day.

“We are so excited to have the best horses and horsemen from across the country and the best fans from the Richmond region and beyond returning for live racing in New Kent County this summer,” said Jill Byrne, vice president of racing operations at Colonial Downs Group.

Officials say that bets can be placed at the track, at any Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Virginia or at all Virginia Horseplay locations.

“We have worked incredibly hard preparing for fans to return and our team is ready to have fun and provide some of the best entertainment available in Virginia,” added John Marshall, executive vice president of operations at Colonial Downs Group. “We look forward to seeing lots of people come back out to see what we have to offer. We promise they won’t be disappointed.”

Grandstand tickets, starting at $5, are already on sale. General admissions tickets and parking are free.