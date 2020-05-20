Push Comedy Theater presents “Quaran-Tinder’ dating show

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Are you looking for love while on quarantine? It might not be the easiest task to find someone while we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

Push Comedy Theater in Norfolk understands the struggle many singles face right now. So what they decided to do is to mend broken hearts with laughter, of course.

The funny folks at the theater are presenting a new online dating show “Quaran-Tinder.” It’s the brainchild of Push Comedy Theater Owner Brad McMurran.

“Quarantine Tinder is a show where we open up submissions to anyone that wants to submit a one minute video, pretending to look for a potential mate on the worst dating app you have,” said McMurran.

“We invite guests on to see who they would pick to quarantine with or who’s the worst person to quarantine with,” added McMurran.

You don’t have to be a local to join in on the fun. McMurran welcomes participants from near and far.

The theater releases a new episode of Quaran- Tinder every Saturday at 10 p.m. on their Facebook page.

With the help of sponsors and shows like “Quara-Tinder” to keep the public’s attention, the theater has managed to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s been tough to get in done, but we started immediately putting together online content when it happened. It has kept our rent paid,” said McMurran.

To find out more about Quaran-Tinder and the theater, visit the Push Comedy Theater Facebook page.

The folks at the theater say they hope to reopen their doors — soon. Until then, keep enjoying their virtual entertaining content.