Push Comedy Theater opens and ‘The Plot’ thickens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After being closed for nearly four months, the Push Comedy Theater hosted a night to remember at The Plot on Thursday evening.

As daylight fell behind the scene, improv prompts took front and center in the form of poetry and comedy for an outdoor series to commence reopening the Theater.

The sold-out crowd of nearly 50 people gathered for the in the NEON District’s open area across from the Theater.





Guests wore masks, seats were placed in groups of two, and groups were safely socially distanced the standard six to eight feet apart. Single seats were set up on bleachers spread six feet apart for those flying solo.



Masks were available at the entrance for those who forgot to bring one. A waitstaff was also there to bring food and refreshments to the group.

Brad McMurran opens the show with excessive social distancing.

(Photo credit: Stephanie Harris)

Owner Sean Devereaux opened the stage by welcoming everyone while explaining that he was not too sure where his partner and co-owner Brad McMurran disappeared to.

McMurran yelled from behind the crowd while standing on top of a shipping crate. He was there and wanted everyone to know that he was practicing appropriate social distancing.

McMurran explained that it has been a tough few months but he was excited about what the night had in store.

“Thank y’all for all you’ve done to help keep us open… It means the world to us, that y’all came,” he said. “Improv is back in the 7-5-7!”

Tim Seibles poetically led the evening with words relevant to today discussing race and where the world stands.

The talented poet, Tim Seibles

(Photo credit: Stephanie Harris)

Tim Seibles shares a poem

(Photo credit: Matt Holman)

Sean, Brad, Scot Rose, Kerry Kruk

(Photo credit: Stephanie Harris)

Front: Donna Lewis, Scot Rose

Back: Ed Carden, Brad

(Photo credit: Stephanie Harris)

Donna Lewis, Brad McMurran

(Photo credit: Matt Holman)

The improv show itself included Kerry Kruk, Donna Lewis, Ed Cardigan, Sean Devereux, Scot Rose, and Brad McMurran. Social distancing was practiced on stage as well as the wearing of masks.

Push Comedy Theater owners Brad McMurran and Sean Devereaux (Photo credit: Stephanie Harris)

The tight-knit Push Comedy Theater community announced on its Facebook that it hopes to keep the outdoor events going for the summer. In closing, the Theater and the community say, “I’ve got your back.”

For more information visit pushcomedytheater.com or check-in with the team on Facebook @PushComedyTheater.

