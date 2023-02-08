VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Pungo Strawberry Festival in Virginia Beach has been cancelled for the fourth straight year.

According to a statement posted to the Pungo Strawberry Festival Facebook page, the executive board has decided to cancel this years festival because they were unable to secure the land-use agreements.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The statement continued by saying they could not develop a traffic plan without sufficient parking. The executive board also says they have tried to work with city leaders to find another location close to the Pungo area to host the festival, but was unsuccessful.

This announcement comes after organizers cancelled last years festival due to ” unforeseen circumstances and the time constraints to resolve the issues.”

The festival, which is typically held over Memorial Day weekend was also cancelled in 2021 and 2020 due to pandemic safety concerns.

Organizers say that they are “committed to working with all stakeholders to see if we can revive the festival in the future.”