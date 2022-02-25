Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled for 3rd straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Pungo Strawberry Festival in Virginia Beach has been canceled for the third straight year, organizers announced Friday.

They say it was due to “unforeseen circumstances and the time constraints to resolve the issues.”

WAVY has reached out to learn more about what exactly the issues were.

“The board has regrettably made the decision to cancel the 2022 Pungo Strawberry Festival,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “We will work on resolutions for the 2023 festival. We are truly sorry and looking forward to 2023.”

The festival is typically held over Memorial Day weekend in the southern Virginia Beach community. It was canceled in 2021 and 2020 due to pandemic safety concerns.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.