Project Toy Drop to give Portsmouth kids free toys and books

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Project Toy Drop is gearing up to deliver free toys and books to Portsmouth kids on June 29.

The Portsmouth Department of Social Services is partnering with Kids Wish Network to hand out toys, books, and other goodies to kids ages 3 to 16.

The event will be held at the Department of Social Services located at 1701 High Street on June 29 from 12 noon until 3 p.m.

You must register no later than June 25 to attend, and toys will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

You may register by calling (757) 405-1800 extension 8269, 8679, or 8300.

Project Toy Drop is a program of the Kids Wish Network which travels around the county giving toys, clothes, and other much needed items to kids of American service men and women, and at-risk youth.

The program works with city officials in hopes to promote positivity and unity around the country.