NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – See Preacher Lawson: Live in Person in Norfolk this January.

Lawson, comedian and two-time America’s Got Talent finalist, will perform at the Attucks Theatre at 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

Lawson’s also known for his BET+ stand-up special Get to Know Me and appearances on a several TV shows including NBC’s The Tonight Show.

Mark your calendars. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Want to go?

Purchase tickets at the link here. Find more information about the upcoming performance at SevenVenues.com.