NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The poster artist and the artwork for the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest have been announced.

According to a press release, Ryan Jones has been picked as this year’s artist and he is a third-generation Harborfest poster artist. Jones received a bachelor’s degree in art from Virginia Wesleyan University and then he became the co-owner of the Jones Art Gallery in Town Center.

Jones’ gallery first opened its doors in Norfolk before moving to Virginia Beach. The gallery has been up and running for 30 years.

During his lifetime, Jones has sold thousands of pieces of artwork, as well as several album covers and publications. Jones gave the following statement about being a part of the 2023 Norfolk Harborfest:

After spending much of my life on the water, it has been a great honor to create a painting for

Harborfest 2023. Thirty years after my Grandfather, Herb Jones, and 26 years after my Father, Louis Jones, completed their paintings for the poster. I am now continuing the family tradition. If you love the nautical lifestyle you’ve been to Harborfest and I’m very excited to be a part of this festival. This year’s poster is inspired by the feeling of excitement ne has while sailing into Harborfest with anticipation of the festivities to come. I used my bright palette of water colors, that I’ve become known for in the art world, to create an uplifting painting that embodies the excitement of Harborfest. Statement from Ryan Jones

The 2023 Norfolk Harborfest Commemorative Posters will be available for people to purchase during the festival. Posters will be sold for $30 unsigned and $40 signed by Jones.

To learn more about 2023 Norfolk Harborfest, click here.